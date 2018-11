FARMVILLE’S FALL LEAF PICKUP IS IN FULL SWING. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

LAST WEEK IT WAS AREA ONE OR “THE GREENS.” STARTING TODAY, CREWS ARE MOVING ON TO THE NEXT AREA…

ROBIN ADKINS IS FARMVILLE’S DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS…

FARMVILLE’S LEAF PICKUP CONTINUES THROUGH DECEMBER 20th.