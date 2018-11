The Farmville Grand Illumination is happening tonight from 6-8pm. The event will feature lots of activities and refreshments, along with a chorus of “O CHristmas Tree” in honor of the 24-foot tall tree that will be illuminated at the High Bridge Trail Plaza. The Town of Farmville and the Farmville Downtown Partnership are sponsoring the event. Families are encouraged to arrive a bit early in order to have plenty of time for pictures and then join in the singing of O CHristmas Tree.