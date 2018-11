The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors has OK’d a conditional use permit for the CVEC substation to help supply power to the Cobbs Creek Reservoir and surrounding homes. The plans had to be re-approved because CVEC proposed moving the substation about 200 feet on property located at 1617 Caretrsville Road. The initial plans were approved in August. CVEC says the substation will be able to provide electricity to as many as 45 homes in the area.