WITH MILLIONS PLANNING TO HIT THE ROAD FOR THANKSGIVING, ADVOCATES ARE URGING PARENTS TO MAKE SURE THEIR KIDS ARE USING THEIR CAR SEATS PROPERLY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

INJURY PREVENTION SPECIALIST EMILY GEHRING WITH BUCKLE UP FOR LIFE SAYS THERE ARE WAYS TO MAKE SURE YOUR CHILD IS SECURED PROPERLY…

ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION, THERE WERE 57 FATAL ACCIDENTS LAST YEAR IN VIRGINIA, INVOLVING CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 11.