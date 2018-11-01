Farmville Chamber Awards November LOB

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce awarded two business with the November Looking Our Best award. The entrance to the Adams Construction & WC Newman plant at 10632 Prince Edward Highway has really caught our attention. They have done a great job with landscaping and the entrance looks welcoming and inviting.

Thank you to both business for Looking Their Best!

Picture names listed below.

Kip Lafoon, Chris Brochon, Toby Towler, Carolyn Bowman, Brad Watson, Adam Reams, Anne Tyler Paulek, CR Abbott Adams, Joy Stump, Clayton Worrell, Rachel Eubank, Chris Watts, Chandra Mack, Kerby Moore, Kerry Mossler, Longest Varner, Blake Andrews, Kate Eggleston, Crystal Townsend, Petey Atkinson, Kelly Atkinson, Robert Atkinson, and Rachel Atkinson