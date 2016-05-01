Community Meeting In Keysville Planned

A community meeting scheduled for tonight in Keysville will deal with the future of the town’s comprehensive plan. Keysville leaders have been working with the Commonwealth Regional Council in devising a new comprehensive plan. A comp[rehensive plan usually helps guide town leaders in making developmental and other decision over the course of a long period of timne… sometimes as long as 50 years. Tonight’s meeting is at 7pm at the Keysville Volunteer Fire Department at 500 Osborne Street. The comprehensive plan for the town has not been updated since 1995.