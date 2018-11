VDOT Working on Various Road Projects in Prince Edward County

ROAD CREWS WILL BE BUSY NEXT WEEK WORKING ON PROJECTS IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

WORK CONTINUES ON A PEDESTRIAN TRAIL PROJECT ALONG ROUTE 460 BUSINESS NEAR THE HOSPITAL IN FARMVILLE. ROUTE 600 OVER LITTLE SAYLERS CREEK WILL BE CLOSED FOR REPAIRS. VDOT SAYS DETOURS WILL BE IN PLACE. DELAYS ARE POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK ALONG ROUTE 612. ROUTES 613 AND 686 WILL BE CLOSED WITH DETOURS IN PLACE THERE AS WELL. VDOT CREWS WILL ALSO BE WORKING TO CLEAN ROADSIDES, CUT BRUSH, MOW AND RESPOND TO CUSTOMER CONCERNS. FOR UP TO DATE INFORMATION ON ROAD WORK, CALL 5-1-1 OR GO TO 511VIRGINIA.ORG.