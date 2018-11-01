Railroad Receives Community Pride Award from BCC

The Buckingham Branch Rail Road (BBRR) has been named the November recipient of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride Award.

The BBRR, headquartered in Dillwyn, with offices and rail operations across Virginia, recently erected a “LOVE” sign, in tandem with the “Virginia is for Lovers” motto, made of parts of a railroad, train and bridge. During the recent sign dedication ceremony in September, more than 1,000 people attended the event in Dillwyn.

“The railroad is a major employer and economic development partner in Buckingham County,” said Community Pride Committee Chairman Jordan Miles. “The Chamber is proud to support the great work of the Buckingham Branch Rail Road in its efforts to move freight, along with their well-kept business, their expansion into the former Buckingham Farm Supply building, and the creation of the county’s new ‘LOVE’ sign.”

Pictured are, from left, Mark Bryant, BBRR CEO; Bill Mitchem, Superintendent of Operations; Hank Hagenau; Brian Freeman, Manager of Sales & Marketing; Carrie Brown, Manager of Human Resources; Jordan Miles; Colleen Stout, Payables Accountant; Philip Lachniet, Director of Finance & Administration; Claude Morris, Project Manager; Steve Powell, President; Chamber Treasurer and Newsletter Editor Sandra F. Moss; Barbara Wheeler; and Chamber President Eddie Slagle.