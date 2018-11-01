Seniors Season their Craft Activity

During the week of Nov. 12, seniors at Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging’s (PSRAAA) Friendship Cafes created turkeys to take home, brightening their Thanksgivings.

The seniors used construction paper and glue, along with little plastic eyes, to create their works of art, just in time for Thanksgiving.

“This activity allowed seniors to stimulate their minds while increasing their coordination among their hands and eyes,” said PSRAAA Director of Nutrition and Transportation Jordan Miles. “Additionally, they get to be creative with the colors and shapes and creation of their turkeys. The activity was a hit at all of our eight friendship cafes, which are free and open to seniors age 60 and older.”

Seniors age 60 and older are invited to the eight friendship cafes held be PSRAAA. For more information, call 434-767-5588, email jmiles@PSRAAA.org or visit www.psraaa.org.

Pictured are, from left, Flossie Hudson, Grace Foulks, Alberta Redd, Blanche Brown, Ruth Dennis, Artie Moody and Kathleen Kellam. The seniors are pictured at the SCOPE Friendship Café.