Farmville’s Edward Jones Offices Support Toys for Tots Drive

The Farmville area Edward Jones financial advisors have joined together to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program by using their offices as drop-off locations for this year’s toy drive.

Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to any Farmville area office during regular business hours beginning now through December 17th.

“With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities,” local Financial Advisor Jay Whited said. “And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community.”

The local Edward Jones financial advisors include: Jay Whited, 123 W 3rd Street; Kerby Moore, 306A E 3rd Street and John Horoszewski, 1427A S Main Street. All located in the Town of Farmville. .

