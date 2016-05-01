CA Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening VA Congressman

A man from California has pleaded guilty regarding threats he made to Virginia Congressman Tom Garrett. A news release from the US Attorney’s Office says 24 year-old Eun Soo Lee, of Cypress, California, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to one count of feloly lying to a federal agent. In may of last year, using a fake Facebook account and virtual private network to hide his identity, Lee threatened to kill Garret. But forensic computer investigators tracked the messages to Lee on the west coast. He’ll be sentenced in January.