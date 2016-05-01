13 Children Involved In Lunenburg County School Bus Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 40 near Fletcher Chapel Road in Lunenburg County. According to a statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller, a Kenston Forest School bus and another truck were both traveling south on Route 40. As the school bus slowed to make a left turn onto Fletcher Chapel Road, the truck failed to stop in time and rear-ended the bus. The impact of the crash caused the bus to spin around and overturn onto its side. There were a total of 13 elementary school-aged student passengers on the bus. Five students were transported by ambulance to VCU Health Community Hospital in South Hill for treatment of minor injuries. The bus driver was driven by a passenger vehicle to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The driver of the truck, John R. Grizzard, 38, of Emporia, Va., was charged with failure to maintain control of his vehicle. Grizzard was not injured in the crash. His truck was transporting a dumpster, which remained intact in the crash.