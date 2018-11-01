Salem Chapel and Event Venue Holds Grand Opening Celebration

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce was delighted to be a part of the Salem Chapel and Event Venue’s Grand Opening and ribbon cutting. Calling it “Yesterday’s Grace with Today’s Amenities”, owner Caryn Kayton embarks on a new small business adventure. This restored chapel at 327 Rices Depot Road in Rice has seating for 120 guests and 1200 square feet of reception space. It has a private bridal chamber and a catering station. Caryn, who also owns Caryn’s Bridals, Formals and Tuxedos, knows a thing or two about meeting the needs of wedding parties! Prepare to be surprised when you visit this new Central Virginia event center!