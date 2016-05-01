Farmville Grand Illumination This Friday

Tis the season for sights, sounds, and shopping! The holidays are upon us and Farmville Downtown Partnership is ready to formally kick them off with the annual Grand Illumination of Farmville’s Christmas tree. The illumination will be at 6 p.m. Friday, November 16, at The High Bridge Trail Plaza. Our musical lineup for this year includes the Fuqua School band, Bruce Sullivan Trio, and you! Yes, the community will be invited to an old fashioned sing along of “Oh Christmas Tree” this year.

Sweet treats and warm beverages will be provided while supplies last.

This year’s holiday event is hosted by Farmville Downtown Partnership, The Town of Farmville, High Bridge Trail State Park, and Main Street merchants. In addition to the lighting of the evergreen, Prince Edward’s Christmas Mother will be onsite selling teddy bears to raise funds to provide Christmas for over 280 area children.

Enjoy the beauty of downtown this Holiday Season. Remember to shop small, shop local, shop Farmville.