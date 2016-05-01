Spotsylvania County Child Found Safe

A missing and endangered child alert out of Spotsylvania County was cancelled yesterday when a 5 year old girl was found safe. Authorities had said that Scarlett Kathleen Lago was abducted by her biological father on Sunday at about 2 in the morning. Authorities issued an alert for Gonzalo Ira Lago Sunday evening, encouraging the public to contact thjem if they knew any information about the girl or her father. The Virginia State Police did not release any further information about the girl’s recovery and they did not say whether or not the father had been arrested.