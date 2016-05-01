Buckingham County Public Hearings Set

The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session today, when they will have a public hearing on a special use permit application for a nearly 200 foot tower on 55 acres of land off River Ridge Road in the Slate River District. A second tower would be located on property along Seven Eleven Road in the Curdsville DIstrict in order to expand 4G coverage to cell customers. Another public hearing involves a retreat center along South Constitution Route on about 250 acres and an antique shop planned for North James Madison Highway in the Marshall District.