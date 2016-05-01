Bear Sightings Concern Local Residents

A number of bear sightings have Farmville residents on edge. According to Farmville polcie reports, one bear was spotted at the High Bridge Trail State Park on October 25th, while another bear was seen near 3rd and Hurd Streets the day before. Another sighting took place at the Prince Edward County High School on Tuesday, as well. The Farmville Herald reports yet another resident on Cooks Road in Cumberland County went outside to investigate some noises and discovered a bear on her roof. The animal had done some damage to her stove vent and several shingles. The thing to remember is that, typically, bears are not aggressive unless a momma senses a threat to a cub, They’re likely searching for food, so remember to keep your garbage containers in the garage, keep your cars locked, and don’t leave anything that can be a food source for a bear outside, like bird feeders or pet food.