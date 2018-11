Sophomores Josie Hemmer and Saad Khan competed in the 2A Regional Competition on November 1st at Pole Green Park in Richmond and qualified for the State Meet to be held at Great Meadows in Plains, VA on Friday November 9th. Saad qualified for the state meet with a time of 18:46.00. Josie qualified for her second state meet with a time of 23:11.

Go Eagles!