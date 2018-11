Farmville Garbage Routes Altared for Veteran’s Day

FARMVILLE’S GARBAGE PICKUP WILL BE AFFECTED NEXT WEEK BY THE OBSERVANCE OF VETERAN’S DAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

FARMVILLE’S PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF VETERAN’S DAY…THEREFORE GARBAGE ROUTES WILL BE AFFECTED. THERE WILL BE NO RESIDENTAL, BUSINESS OR CALL IN PICK UP ON MONDAY. BOTH MONDAY AND TUESDAY’S RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE, MSCELLANEOUS CALL-IN , BUSINESS GARBAGE AND CARDBOARD PICKUP WILL BE DONE ON TUESDAY. ON WEDNESDAY, REGULAR RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE, RESIDENTIAL CARDBOARD CALL-IN AND BUSINESS RECYCLING WILL BE DONE AS USUAL, HOWEVER, THERE WILL BE NO BUSINESS GARBAGE OR CARDBOARD PICKUP. ON THURSDAY, ALL ROUTES WILL BE NORMAL. ON FRIDAY, CREWS WILL RUN BUSINESS GARBAGE AND CARDOBARD COLLECTION ROUTES.