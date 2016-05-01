Local Post Offices Remain Closed

Flooding damage from Hurricane Michael continues to impact two post offices in the region, with the Drakes Branch and Saxe post offices still closed to this day. The Randolph location reopened on October 15th, according to a news release from the US Postal Service. In the interim, all services, including post office box service, has been moved to the Charlotte Court House Post Office. The Drakes Brach Post Office is said to have sustained extensive damage and will remain closed through at least early December. No information was provided about the potential reopening date for the Saxe facility.