Town of Farmville Garbage Route Changes for Veteran’s Day

The Public Works Department will be closed on the Monday, November 12th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Changes to the garbage/cardboard collection schedule are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 12th | No residential, business or call-in pickup

Tuesday, Nov. 13th | Monday & Tuesday residential garbage, miscellaneous call-in, business garbage and cardboard pickup.

Wednesday, Nov. 14th | Regular residential garbage pickup, residential cardboard call-in and business recycling. No business garbage or cardboard pickup.

Thursday, Nov. 15th | Regular routes

Friday, Nov. 16th | Business garbage and cardboard collection

If there are any questions, please call the Department of Public Works at 392-3331. Have a safe Holiday.