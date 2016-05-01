Contested Race Election Results

Election Commissioners across the Heart of Virginia say voter turnout was much higher than in previous years on Tuesday. The polls closed Tuesday evening. In Prince Edward County, Gene Southall defeated Peter Gur with 71 percent of the vote for the Farmville District 101 county supervisor contest. Southall had been filling the rest of the unexpired term due to the passing of Howard Simpson. He on the seat outright last night. Other races in Prince Edward County were unpoosed.

In Buckingham County, Justin Midkiff has defeated Interim Circuit Court Clerk Diane Blackburn and two other candidates to take that position.

In Cumberland County, Incumbent Court Clerk Deidre Martin defeated Eurika Tyree, Susan Goodman, and four other candidates