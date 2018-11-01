Farmville Rotary Packs for Operation Christmas Child

The Farmville Rotary Club packed an impressive 75 shoeboxes yesterday during their lunch time meeting at Charley’s Waterfront Café. The packed shoeboxes are for the international mission organization of Samaritan’s Purse: Operation Christmas Child. From children to seniors, people pack shoebox gifts each year to bless children in need around the world. The Rotary Club motto is “Service Above Self”. This annual project is just one way the Farmville based club fulfills this promise. Our Rotary Club has two meeting times: noon each Thursday at Charley’s Waterfront Café and 5:30pm each Thursday at rotating locations. Come join us and see what we are all about.

Pictured are Rotary members and guests packing shoeboxes.

Left: Kerry Mossler, Sue Carter, Debbie Savage, Teresa Stewart, Jen Fraley, Jon Marken, Reeves LaRoche

Right: Shawna Hunter, Sashi Ayers, Ben Johnson, John Arsenault, Betty Ramsey, Julie Flores, Anne Tyler Paulek, Cannon Watson, Cam Patterson, John Miller