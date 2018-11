Farmville Jaycees Christmas Parade Less Than a Month Away

THE FARMVILLE JAYCEES CHRISTMAS PARADE IS LESS THAN A MONTH AWAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THIS YEAR WILL MARK THE 68th ANNUAL PARADE…IT’S ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd IN DOWNTOWN FARMVILLE. ORGANIZERS ARE LOOKING FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES, HIGH SCHOOL BANDS, CHURCHES, NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS, FIRE DEPARTMENTS, PAGEANT QUEENS, EQUESTRIANS, MOTORCYCLE CLUBS AND CLASSIC CARS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PARADE. ENTRY FORMS ARE NOW AVAILABLE AT THE FARMVILLE JAYCEES OFFICE. YOU CAN ALSO FIND MORE INFORMATION AT FARMVILLEJAYCEES.COM.