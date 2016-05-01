VDOT’S FARMVILLE RESIDENCY OFFICE TO OPEN

Administrative oversight of maintenance and land use services for the counties of Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, and Prince Edward has started to relocate from the old Dillwyn Residency site on Rosney Road in the Town of Dillwyn to the newly constructed Farmville site on Commerce Road in the Town of Farmville.

The $3 million facility, the first phase of a multi-phased building project on the site, was completed in October. The Farmville site is more centrally located within the four-county area served by the residency. The new office building was designed by Virginia A/E of Lynchburg to comply with all current codes including the Virginia Energy Conservation Code and the International Green Construction Code. The new building will meet the Residency’s current business needs while being less costly to operate. The Dillwyn building, constructed in 1932, was unable to support the current space and technology needs of the Residency. It will be repurposed to meet other VDOT needs in the area.

Resident Engineer Scot Shippee, P.E, resident engineer; Carrie Shepheard, P.E., assistant Resident Engineer and other administrative staff members will be in place by Monday, November 5. Telephone numbers and email addresses for staff will remain the same. In the transition and after, residents are encouraged to submit any requests for assistance through the Customer Service Center at 1-800-367-7623 (800-FOR-ROAD) or at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

A formal public opening will be announced in early 2019.