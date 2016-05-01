Farmville Police Dept. Participating In No Shave November

The Farmville Polcie Department is relaxing one of its policies for good cause. You may notice a few police officers in Farmville this month… growing beards. They’ll be raising awareness for No Shave November. According to the website, no-shave.org, “No-Shave

November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.”

For the month of November, Chief Andy Ellington has suspended the department’s policy on facial hair. Any Officer wishing to participate will donate $50 and be allowed to wear a beard for the entire month of November. Any Officer who would rather continue shaving but still like to support the cause can donate $50 for cancer research. The idea to participate came from Officer Tim Holtz. Holtz said he was inspired to coordinate this project because of friends and family who have battled cancer. Any citizen who wishes to participate or donate can do so by making out a check payable to the Town Treasurer with “No Shave November” in the memo line. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.