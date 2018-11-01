Marching Eagles Find Success in Powhatan

The Prince Edward County High School Marching Eagles recently attended the Powhatan Fall Classic. We are excited to announce that our students came home with 3rd place Marching, 3rd place Percussion, and 2nd place Music! Way to Go Eagles! We are so proud.

Front Row:

Coach Mya Lee, I’nia Marshall, Victoria Fenton, Coach Kelly Ashley, Assistant Principal Jessica Tibbs, Assistant Principal Roland Adam, Ronny Caricatto, Band Director Tiarrah Crouch

Second Row:

Jordan Maxey, Josh Meadows, Grace Smalley, Gabe Dudley, Jake Nix, Kathryn McElfresh, Hannah Roldan, Rebekah Godfrey, Timara Smith, Katrina Carrera, Jenna Lankford, Naomi Jones, Jordan McDougald, Ben Roberts, Ben Edwards, Andrew Godfrey, Griffin Beach, Lucas Dudley, Sam Detrick, Deanna Camp, Taylor Maxey, Abigail Swanson, Drum Major Clare Calhoun

Third Row:

Brandon Jackson, Norma Uriarte, Corbin Jones, Allison Hinde, Destinee Good, Damon Sawyer