THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE’S FALL LEAF PICKUP IS OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS, ROBIN ADKINS SAYS CREWS HAVE BEGUN WHAT HE CALLS SPOT PICKUP…

(cut)

BEGINNING NOVEMBER 13th AND RUNNING THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH, CREWS WILL FOCUS ON THREE DIFFERENT AREAS OF FARMVILLE. ADKINS SAYS BETWEEN DECEMBER 3rd AND THE 20th CREWS WILL MAKE ONE MORE ROUND OF SPOT PICKUPS.