Kenbridge Area Home Destroyed By Fire

A hom in the Kenrbidge area iss in shambles after a weekend fire. Fire crews responded late Sunday night and found the two story farm house engulfed in flames. Everybody who lived there got out safely. The SOuthside Messenger reports that the cause of the fire may have been a wood stove or heater, but the exact cause has not yet been determined. A GoFundMe account has been set up for people wanting to help with donations. You can find it by going to gofundme.com and searching for Nine Davis or Jake Rifkind.