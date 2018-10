KIDS WILL BE OUT TRICK-OR-TREATING THIS HALLOWEEN NIGHT AND THERE’S A STATEWIDE CAMPAIGN TO MAKE SURE TEEN DRIVERS ARE SAFE ON THE STREETS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

(CUT)

CASEY TAYLOR WITH YOUTH OF VIRGINIA SPEAK OUT ABOUT TRAFFIC SAFETY SAYS DISTRACTED TEENS BEHIND THE WHEEL AND KIDS ON THE STREET CAN MAKE FOR A DANGEROUS MIX…

(CUT)