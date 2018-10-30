FARMVILLE PAVING PROJECT WILL CONCLUDE ON THURSDAY

Farmville town manager, Gerald Spates has told WFLO that paving in north Farmville will continue through today until around 4:30 pm. The road pavers will be back at it early Wednesday morning and end their work by 3 pm in time for the trick or treaters to march through Main Street. Wednesday morning motorists should allow enough time to arrive at their destinations on time as traffic will be slowed.

The road paving project will begin again on Thursday morning and should conclude by Thursday around noon.

Spates expressed gratitude for the cooperation and patience of area motorists during the road paving project.

