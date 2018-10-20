More Than a Bus Driver

For Ms. Gaines, driving a bus isn’t about getting from point A to point B, it is about building relationships. Prince Edward County School Bus #21 is a family!



Here at the school board office we jump for joy when a parent calls to share a shout-out for one of our staff members. Mrs. DeMarco, parent of a student on bus #21, called our office to do just that. Shout Out to Ms. Gaines, driver of bus #21. DeMarco says that Gaines goes above and beyond the call of duty. Gaines said it’s about gaining trust and building relationships. Gaines is known for texting and staying in contact with all of her families when there is inclement weather or anything out of the ordinary with their bus route. Gaines sends cards to her families in the event of tragedy and signs all of the family’s names, after reaching out for permission of course. Gaines’ route is not a traditional paved two lane road. DeMarco says she is so impressed with Gaines’ safe driving on the often difficult terrain.

We are so grateful to Ms. Gaines for taking care of our Eagle Families!