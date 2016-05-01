United Way Launches Fundraising Effort

The United Way of Prince Edward County has launched its letter campaign, sending out over 800 letters to potential donors. The letter campaign is a mainstay of the nonprofit’s fundraising efforts, not quite as flashy as the signature Annual Great Duck Derby event, but a steady contributor. The United Way spokesperson Rucker Snead says that having the letters printed and having them posted has cost several hundred dollars more this year than last, so the goal has been raised this year. Volunteers have already raised more than 24-thousand dollars toward thew charities 60-thousand dollar goal. Planning is also underway for the 2nd Annual Great Duck Derby in the spring. Last year’s derby brought in approximately $9,000, but also had to be rescheduled out of concerns about a possible storm. The United Way of Prince Edward helps fund 20 local non-profit organizations offering services related to the United Way’s pillars — education, income, or health in the community.