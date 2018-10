HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL STATE PARK IS HOSTING ITS 3rd ANNUAL PUMPKINS ON THE PLAZA HALLOWEEN NIGHT. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

[PARK MANAGER DANIEL JORDAN TELLS ME PUMPKINS IN THE PLAZA IS MEANT TO BE A CONTINUATION OF SORTS FOR THE FARMVILLE HALLOWEEN PARADE…(CUT)PUMPKINS ON THE PLAZA RUNS WEDNESDAY NIGHT FROM 4-30 TO 7.]