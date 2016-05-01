PECHS DRAMA TEAM BRINGS HOME FIRST PLACE

This weekend the Prince Edward County High School Drama Team led by Debbie Rush, traveled to the Eastern Shore for the Virginia High School League Region 2A Drama Competition and came home as Champions after performing their play entitled Asylum.

In addition to receiving 1st place as a team, two of our students received Regional acting medals: Ellis Jones and Eve Utzinger (2 out of 3 medals from a field of approximately 40 actors). Prince Edward County High School’s Drama Team will represent Region 2A at the VHSL State Championships in Charlottesville on December 4th.