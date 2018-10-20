Bookface at Prince Edward High School

Prince Edward County High School participates in the Bookface mini trend. Librarians all over the world have been strategically placing books in front of faces or other body parts for very artsy photo opportunities. High School Librarian, Melody Ramsey has been following the Bookface trend online and decided to give it a try in her library. Students enjoyed choosing books and participating in the mini photo shoot. The Bookface trend is not new, in fact we think it began in 2012, but it is new to our campus!

Below are some of photos from today’s event.