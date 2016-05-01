Wild Horse And Burro Sale Event This Weekend

If you’re willing to travel a bit, livestock owners might be interested in the Bureau of Land Management wild horse and burro sale coming up this weekend. The sale will be November 2nd and 3rd at Meadowood Recreation Area in Lorton, Virginia. The animals will be available for selection beginning Friday. Purchasers receive immediate ownership of the animal on the day of the event. Wild horses are known for their sure-footedness, strength, intelligence and endurance. With kindness and patience, these animals can be trained for many uses. All animals have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed, and blood-tested. For more information, go to wildhorseandburro.blm.gov or call 1-866-4MUSTANGS.