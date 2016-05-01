Hampden-Sydney Tiger Football on WFLO-FM 95.7

The Hampden-Sydney football team will look for its third straight win as the Tigers travel to Ferrum to face the Panthers for the fourth time overall and first as conference opponents. The Tigers own a 2-1 record in the series that began in 2011. Hampden-Sydney took that initial meeting 38-14, and won again in 2015 (55-24) after a short hiatus. Ferrum got into the win column, however, in the last meeting – a 42-20 decision at Salem Stadium – in 2016.

These two teams are coming off of different sides of a last second field goal last week in two 38-35 games. Hampden-Sydney‘s Rhett Andersen helped the Tigers down Guilford on a 46-yard try, while Ferrum was on the wrong end of a 31-yard field goal from Washington & Lee’s Jarrett Wright.

The win for Washington & Lee kept a tie for second place with the Tigers in the ODAC standings at 3-1. Randolph-Macon stands in first at a perfect 4-0 after surviving 44-41 in overtime over Bridgewater last week. After Saturday, the Tigers will face Washington & Lee on the road before hosting arch-rival Randolph-Macon in the regular season finale.

Kickoff on the 27th is scheduled for 2:00 pm. with pregame show at 1:45 pm on WFLO-FM 95.7 or go to wflo.net and click on listen live. Download the free WFLO app at Playstore and listen anywhere! To find links for audio, video, and live stats, click here. To view the game notes previewing the game, click here.