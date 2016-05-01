Leaf Pickup in Farmville begins October 31st

Starting Wednesday, October 31st and running through December 20th, the Town of Farmville will operate its vacuum service leaf collection. Before and after these dates, leaves must be bagged and called in for regular Monday pickups. The first week, October 31st – November 9th, the vacuum truck will do spot pickup. The whole town should be covered during the spot pickup period. Starting with the week of November 13th – 16th, Area 1 will be the focus of pickup. Area 2 will be November 19th – 21st and Area 3 is November 26th – November 30th. December 3rd – 20th will consist of spot pickup to cover town as needed.

Leaves must be out by 7:30 a.m. on the first scheduled day of your collection week. Rake your leaves to the curb or to property line near your street. Do not rake leaves into the street! Keep leaf piles clear of drainage ditches, pipes and culverts. If you need leaves for composting to help nourish your plants or garden, the town will deliver leaves to you on a first-call, first-serve basis. Keep all rocks, branches and twigs out of your leaf piles, as they will damage the equipment. Hazardous debris must be removed from piles before leaves will be picked up. Your cooperation in properly preparing leaves for collection will help us do our best to serve you. *Because of hazards of public safety and to our environment, state law prohibits leaf burning.

A map of the areas can be picked up at Town Hall offices or the Public Works Department on Longwood Ave. A brief description of the areas is as follows: Area 1 – “The Greens”, all Avenues and through streets, Lee, Jesse’s, Cabell’s, Hill, Griffin, Race, High, Germantown and Westhill. Area 2 – Oak, Buffalo, Beech, North, Randolph, St. George, Garden, Appomattox, Grove, W. 3rd, Agee, Cobb, Holman, Layne, Jackson Heights and all streets north of Appomattox River. Area 3 – All areas east of Main St. and south of Appomattox River, including the Belmont Circle and Crestview Dr. areas. Partial list of streets includes Second St., Park, South, Bridge, E. 3rd., Vaughan, Persimmon Tree Fork, Roberts, Noblin, Stonewood, Virginia, Hylawn, Woodrow, Cedar, Serpell, Watson, Glenn, “A”, Longwood Ave., Putney, Winston, Church, Front, Gross, Parkview, Reed, Spottswood, Andrews Dr., Vernon, Wiley, Laurel, Catlin, Barber, Milnwood, Greenhouse, Ford, Scott and Graham.

Please have leaves ready and free of all other debris. For further information call 392-3331.