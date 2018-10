The Prince Edward County Public School competition cheerleaders have had great success! A big congratulations to Mackenzie Morris and Makylah Tillerson who recently made the Second Team All-Region team!!



Front row, from left, Amyah Perkins, Edaisha Hicks, Alexis Kirby, Eboni Green, Maddie Moreland, Makylah Tillerson and Kaniya Kimbrough; back row, Brianna Perkins, Jada Hicks, SaRoya Walton, Laniya Green, Mackenzie Morris, Jayla Calhoun, Tasya Vanromondt and Coach Hannah Ramsey.