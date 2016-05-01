Appomattox Man Killed In Henrico County Crash

A deadly crash in Henrico County has claimed the life of a man from Appomattox County. A crash report from VSP says 39 year-old George Breeden Junior, of Appomattox, was killed during a one-car crash on northbound I-295 just south of the eastbound I-64 exit. For some reason, Breeden ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail, then came back onto the roadway, crossed over all the lanes, and went off the right side of the road before striking a tree. A 14 year-old back seat passenger was also injured and taken to a local hospital.