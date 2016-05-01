Charlotte County Towns Schedule Trick-Or-Treat Hours

Official trick-or-treat times have been scheduled in a few local towns in advance of the spooky holiday. An official ordinance from the town of Phenix says trick or treating should not continue beyond 9pm on the 31st in the town and children over the age of 12 shall not participate. The town of Keysville statement says trick-or-treating hours would be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the 31st. The statement goes on to urge drivers to use caution during the evening and slow down. The Town of Drakes Branch also has an official ordinance stating that trick-or-treating is not to continue past 9pm and no children older than 12 can participate. And finally in Charlotte Court House, trick-or-treating hours are from 6-8pm and the town asks that no children over 12 take part.