APPOMATTOX MAN KILLED IN SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH IN HENRICO

On October 25, 2018 (Thursday) at approximately, 12:38 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash northbound I-295, 100 feet south of Exit 53B (EB I-64).

The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that George Raymond Breeden, Jr., 39, of Appomattox, Va. was driving a 2011 Toyota Scion northbound when he ran off road left striking the guard rail. Breeden then came back onto the roadway right, crossing lanes of travel, then going off road right over the ramp, and striking a tree head on. The engine compartment caught on fire.

Breeden and a 14-year-old backseat passenger that was not seat belted was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, Breeden was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.