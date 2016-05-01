Centra Holds First Public Meeting

Leaders of Central Health say they will continue holding public meetings around the Heart of Virginia, following last week’s first meeting since the resignation of its leader. Michael Elliott has stepped into the CEO role for Centra Health since the sudden resignation of E.W. Tibbs. At a town hall-style meeting on Friday, Elliott said there has been a lot of misinformation spread around the community – and he aims to get the truth out there. Although the leaders admitted that mistakes have been made at Centra Southside in Farmville, they say they remain committed to changing things for the good at the hospital it acquired in 2006.