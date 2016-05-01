4 People Held For Separate Rape Cases

We begin on the crime beat, where local authorities have jailed four people in separate sex abuse cases in the last two weeks. According to Farmville, Police, 31 year-old Jimmy Lee Dedmond and 21 year-old Keith Zachary-Owen Satterwhite are charged with rape in a connected case that took place on October 5th. The Farmville Herald reports that police chief Andy Ellington would not provide any details on the case other than to say it took place somewhere along 4th Avenue.

In the second case, Cumberland County authorities have jailed Farmville resident Samuel Edward Davis for a 2016 incident that allegedly took place with a 15 year-old child. Davis is currently being held at the Piedmont Jail with no bond.

And finally, records show Kevin Samuels, of Cumberland, is being held in jail for a 2017 incident with a 15 year-old child. Captain Dennis Ownby told the Herald that the victim was Samuels’s own child.