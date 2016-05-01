Atlantic Coast Pipeline Gains Final Approval From State

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has cleared another hurdle in the process to eventually locate the pipeline in the region. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued a statement saying it had approved ACP’s erosion and sediment control plans, along with a storm water management plan. The DEQ said that the detailed plans would help to protect water quality during and after pipeline construction. With this certification, the release states that the ACP project now has authorization from the COmmonwealth of Virginia to begin construction. However, final approval to begin construction would need to come from the Federal Energy Regulatory COmmission, which regulates the interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and oil.