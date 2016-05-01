Church Burglary In Amelia County Remains Unsolved

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office continues asking for help in solving a church burglary. According to a note posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook Page, the Good Samaritan Catholic Church on Route 360 was broken into sometime between Tuesday night the 16th and Wednesday morning, the 17th. The church was ransacked and multiple items were stolen, including the church’s pulpit. Anyone with informatioon is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia County Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.