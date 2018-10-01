Auten speaks to Buckingham Chamber of Commerce and is Chamber Business of the Month

Dr. Bryan Auten, owner and operator of Slate River Veterinary Clinic, located on Twin Creek Road just east of Buckingham Court House, was the featured speaker during the October meeting of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce. Auten’s business is also the Chamber’s featured Business of the Month for October.

During his talk, Auten discussed his growing business, the addition of new facilities, trends in large and small animal care, treatment and prevention of illness in animals, wellness for animals, the partnership his firm with the county regarding administering rabies vaccinations, and the importance of spaying and neutering pets.

Auten said Buckingham “is a great county to be in and work in.” Learn more about Slate River Veterinary Clinic at http://www.slaterivervet.com/.



Pictured are, from left, Eddie Slagle, Chamber President; Auten; and Sandra F. Moss, Chamber Treasurer and Newsletter Editor.