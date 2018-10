Glenmore Volunteer Fire Dept Planning 50th Anniversary Celebration

THE GLENMORE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL CELEBRATE ITS 50th ANNIVERSARY NEXT MONTH. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE GLENMORE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT’S 50th ANNIVERSARY CELBRATION…SET FOR SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4th. ORGANIZERS TELL US THEY’RE PLANNING A SPECIAL EVENT WITH AWARDS, REGONGNITIONS, GIVEWAYS AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF THE FIRE DEPARTMENT’S EQUIPMENT AND A VISIT FROM STATE SENATOR MIKE PEAKE — WHO WILL BE THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER. FOUNDING MEMBERS, EXISTING VOLUNTEERS AND OTHERS WHO HAVE SUPPORTED THE DEPARTMENT THROUGHOUT THE PAST 50 YEARS WILL BE HONORED. THE 50th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION STARTS AT 2 PM ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4th AT THE FIRE HOUSE.