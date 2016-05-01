Buckingham County Public Hearing For Turkey Houses

The Buckingham County Planning Commission has a public hearing schedueld for Monday for two proposed turkey houses along Sharon Church Road on the north side of the county. Resident Joe Steinruck is requesting a rezoning of more than 114 acres so he can operate the turkey houses. The planning commission documents say Steinruck’ wants to have about 30-thousand turkeys and needs to rezoning in order to be compliant with the ordinance setback requirements. The meeting starts at 7pm at the County Administration Building at 13380 West James Anderson Highway.